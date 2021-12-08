Company briefs: Qantas

Qantas

Qantas Airways expects to reach more than 115 per cent of pre-Covid-19 domestic capacity levels by next April as Australian state borders open, chief executive Alan Joyce said yesterday. "Domestically, we are seeing huge demand when borders open. We have seen a surge in 24 hours in the Queensland market alone." Queensland state on Monday brought forward the opening of its borders to Dec 13, from Dec 17.

Low-cost Qantas offshoot Jetstar should reach 120 per cent of pre-Covid-19 domestic capacity by next April, while the premium Qantas brand should reach 115 per cent, Mr Joyce added.

REUTERS

AIA

AIA Group has divested billions of dollars of investments in coal mining and coal-fired power businesses as pressure grows on financial firms to cut ties with the sector. The insurance firm completed the entire sale of directly managed equity and fixed income portfolios in October, seven years ahead of its original target, it said in a statement.

"The area that we can make the biggest contribution and the biggest impact is really through our investments," chief executive Lee Yuan Siong said in an interview in Hong Kong.

BLOOMBERG

Intel

Intel plans to list shares of its Mobileye self-driving car business, according to a source. This will allow the chipmaker to capitalise on its investment in a burgeoning industry.

The news sent Intel shares up as much as 8.2 per cent to US$55.19 in late trading on Monday.

Intel boss Pat Gelsinger has been shaking up the company since taking the helm in February, looking to revive the fortunes of the once-thriving chipmaker.

It acquired Israel-based Mobileye in 2017 for about US$15 billion.

REUTERS