Company Briefs : PSA International

PSA International

PSA International has become the majority shareholder of CrimsonLogic through an additional subscription of shares and share purchase from Enterprise Singapore's wholly owned subsidiary Enterprise Singapore Holdings.

This follows PSA's acquisition of shares from Singtel and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore earlier this year.

With the completion of the transaction, PSA now holds 70 per cent of CrimsonLogic, with Enterprise Singapore Holdings retaining 30 per cent of shares.

Alongside the PSA global network, CrimsonLogic will provide the digital layer supporting a fully integrated physical-regulatory-financing logistics execution in the global supply chain. CrimsonLogic will also be able to tap the commercial acumen and resources of the PSA group to invest and further strengthen its business positions.

Aspial Corp

Aspial Corp posted a second-quarter net profit of $5.9 million, reversing from a loss of $6.5 million previously.

Revenue for the three months to June 30 doubled to $212.3 million from $104.6 million, buoyed by its real estate business.

This was mainly attributed to the progress recognition of sales from CityGate and revenue from the settlement and handover of completed residential units for Avant and Australia 108 projects in Melbourne.

A dividend of 0.25 cent a share was declared.

Looking ahead, the group expects CityGate to continue to contribute to the group's revenue and profit.

Oxley Holdings

Oxley Holdings said its wholly owned subsidiary Godo Kaisha Oxley Tokyo has sold its Akasaka property to three individual buyers for an aggregate price of 855.2 million yen (S$10.5 million).

The property comprises an 11-storey strata-titled residential building, with total floor area of 623.89 sq m, on freehold land occupying an area of 165.28 sq m.