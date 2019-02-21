Company Briefs: PropNex Realty

PropNex Realty

PropNex Realty has entered into a strategic collaboration with Global Alliance Property (GAP), which is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of China Real Estate Grp (CREG).

Under the collaboration, salespersons from GAP will be transferred to PropNex. Meanwhile, GAP - which operates under the Century 21 franchise - will discontinue its real estate agency business, while Catalist-listed CREG will continue to forge ahead with real estate development in China.

The agency "stands to capture close to half of the residential market share and provide greater strength in marketing major projects through its wider outreach to consumers", PropNex said in a press statement.

PropNex, which is Singapore's biggest listed real estate agency, has over 7,500 salespersons currently. Chief executive Ismail Gafoor said the real estate agency will start to engage salespersons from GAP from today.

BreadTalk

Food and beverage (F&B) chain BreadTalk has bought out its partner in a joint venture in Thailand, acquiring the remaining 50 per cent interest in the company that it does not own from the Minor Food Group (MFG) for 160 million baht (S$7 million), it said yesterday.

The joint venture with MFG, BTM Thailand, was set up in 2014, with BTM appointed the BreadTalk franchisee in Thailand to operate BreadTalk outlets in the country, and look into future expansion. BreadTalk said in 2014 that the "strategic partnership" was meant to further develop the BreadTalk brand in Thailand, taping MFG's established track record of operating F&B outlets in Thailand. MFG also operates the ThaiExpress and Xin Wang Hong Kong Cafe chains.

CHA Healthcare Singapore

CHA Healthcare Singapore has entered into a share purchase agreement to invest $50 million in Catalist-listed Singapore Medical Group (SMG), increasing its stake from 6.86 per cent to 24.13 per cent, SMG announced in a filing to the Singapore Exchange yesterday.

CHA, an international subsidiary of Korean healthcare group CHA Health Systems, has agreed to purchase 83 million vendor shares at 60.5 cents apiece, or a premium of 34.5 per cent to SMG's closing price of 44.98 cents on Tuesday. Upon completion of the share purchase within three months of the agreement date, CHA will become SMG's controlling shareholder. It is also extending a convertible loan of $10 million to SMG, which will result in the issue of 23.6 million new shares if converted in full.