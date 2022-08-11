Company briefs

PropNex

Real estate agency PropNex yesterday posted a 20.7 per cent drop in net profit for the second quarter, as revenue fell due to fewer marketing launches.

Net profit for the three months to June 30 stood at $13.1 million, compared with $16.5 million posted for the same period a year ago. The results translate to earnings per share of 3.54 cents, against 4.46 cents last year.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Banyan Tree Group

Resort operator Banyan Tree Group on Tuesday posted a $514,000 net profit for its first six months to June, reversing a $42.6 million loss a year ago, as the rising tide of travel lifted all its business segments.

Revenue for the first half of the year more than doubled to $118.6 million, with the hotel investments segment seeing a $38.3 million rise in revenue to $60.8 million as international borders reopened.

Revenue for the group's hotels in the Maldives rose by $8.7 million from the previous year.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Aviva

British insurer Aviva is the latest financial firm to give some of its staff a one-time payment to help them cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

Around 7,000 of Aviva's lowest-paid employees were told last week that they will get a payout of as much as £1,000 (S$1,700), Aviva's chief executive Amanda Blanc said in an interview with Bloomberg TV yesterday.

"Last week, we announced a £1,000 payout to those that are earning under £30,000," she said. "That's tapered up to £35,000."

BLOOMBERG