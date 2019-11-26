Company Briefs: Procurri Corp

Procurri Corp

Mainboard-listed Procurri Corp has accepted a letter of intent from a would-be buyer of its third-party hardware maintenance business, the board said last Friday evening.

It will sell the business for US$115 million (S$157 million) in cash to third-party maintenance company Park Place, and has also inked an exclusivity agreement until Dec 31, subject to three 15-day extensions, under an agreement struck last Thursday.

But Procurri, which is an enterprise hardware supplier, stressed in its bourse filing that the letter of intent is not legally binding and "there can be no assurance that any transaction will eventually materialise".

Park Place must get formal approval from its board of managers and equity fund majority owners for any definitive agreement. The planned transaction will also need to meet regulatory requirements, including with the Singapore Exchange.

Ezion Holdings

Offshore and marine service provider Ezion Holdings is divesting two companies by Nov 30 to streamline its assets and cut costs, its board said in a bourse filing last Friday night.

The troubled liftboat operator, which has suspended trading in its shares, will sell its half-stake in Strategic Offshore, a dormant indirect joint venture, for a nominal sum of US$1 (S$1.37) in cash. The buyer is ES Assets Management, an unrelated oil and gas asset management company incorporated in Singapore.

Ezion is also jettisoning its 30 per cent stake in Rotating Offshore Solutions (ROS) through a share buyback deal and share purchase agreements with two ROS shareholders.

After the divestment, Ezion is slated to get some $3 million, as well as deferred cash payments amounting to 0.25 per cent of ROS' annual sales revenue from 2020 to 2023.

HP

HP on Sunday rejected Xerox Holdings Corp's request to open its financial books after turning down its unsolicited merger offer last week, saying the smaller suitor has not proved it is healthy enough to raise the funding or complete such a transaction.

"Your proposal does not constitute a basis for due diligence or negotiation," chief executive officer Enrique Lores and chairman Chip Bergh wrote in a letter to Xerox CEO John Visentin.

Xerox's bid of US$22 a share undervalues HP and its threats to launch a proxy fight smack of desperation, according to the letter, which added that Xerox has failed to answer questions about its financial health.

BLOOMBERG