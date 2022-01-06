Company Briefs: Marco Polo Marine

Marco Polo Marine

Marco Polo Marine announced yesterday that it has been awarded a permit by the Indonesian authorities to conduct ship recycling activities, as its subsidiary ventures into green ship recycling.

Marcopolo Shipyard, a subsidiary of the integrated marine logistics company, has chosen to do so to help ship owners recycle their end-of-life ships in a safe and environmentally sound manner, the company said in a stock-exchange filing.

The mainboard-listed company has also become the first shipyard in Indonesia to be certified and awarded the ISO 30000:2009 certificate.

Pfizer, BioNTech

Pfizer and BioNTech have agreed to their third joint messenger RNA project, an experimental shingles vaccine, expanding once more the collaboration that led to their successful shot for Covid-19.

The partners expect to start human trials of the new vaccine in the second half of this year, they said in a statement. Pfizer will pay BioNTech US$225 million (S$305 million) upfront to use its mRNA technology, including US$75 million in cash and an equity investment of US$150 million. If the partners are successful, their shot will compete with GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling vaccine Shingrix.

Sony Group

Sony Group has announced an exclusive game for its next-generation virtual reality headset, dubbed PSVR2, charging up the platform's appeal just as metaverse hype intensifies. It introduced a teaser video for the title, from hit in-house franchise Horizon, while unveiling PlayStation VR2 with an upgraded headset and VR2 Sense controllers.

Promising increased visual fidelity, head and eye tracking as well as vibration feedback built into the headset, the new hardware could prove to be among the popular gateways into metaverse offerings from the likes of Epic Games.

