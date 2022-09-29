Company briefs: Pantera Capital

Pantera Capital

Pantera Capital plans to raise US$1.25 billion (S$1.8 billion) for its second blockchain fund, tapping the growing appetite for digital assets even as prices swoon, said founder Dan Morehead. He said in an interview that he aims to close the fund, which will invest in equity as well as digital tokens, by May. He is also looking to buy additional shares in some companies Pantera owns, after valuations dropped.

"We want to provide liquidity for people that are kind of giving up because we're still very bullish for the next 10 or 20 years," he said.

BLOOMBERG

JP Morgan

JPMorgan Chase & Co's UK digital lender has attracted 1 million customers in its first year of operation, making it one of the UK's most popular neobanks. Chase UK clients hold an average of £27,000 (S$41,680) in their Chase Saver account, according to a statement on Wednesday.

The lender said it has processed about 92 million card and payment transactions since launch. The US lender entered the British retail banking market in September 2021. It now holds more than £10 billion of deposits.

BLOOMBERG

Chase Sun Venture

Sun Venture, a Singapore-based investment firm, is considering a deal for the remaining shares it does not own in the parent of restaurant chain PS.Cafe, sources said. The potential transaction values PSGourmet at about $300 million, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

Sun Venture owns a majority stake in the firm and is in talks with banks to secure financing for a buyout. Deliberations are ongoing and there is no guarantee that Sun Venture will proceed with the deal.

BLOOMBERG