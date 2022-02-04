Company briefs: Panasonic; Tata Steel; Sydney Airport

Panasonic

Panasonic is renovating a facility in Japan to start testing mass production of a new type of lithium ion battery that has been championed by Tesla as the key to unlocking cheaper electric vehicles.

The Japanese company will start test production of a next-generation "4680" battery at a facility in western Wakayama prefecture, chief financial officer Hirokazu Umeda said on Wednesday at a briefing on the company's financial results.

The company will also set up a prototype production line for the batteries early this year in Japan.

BLOOMBERG

Tata Steel

Dutch prosecutors opened a criminal probe on Wednesday into "intentional and unlawful" pollution by Indian steel giant Tata at a plant near Amsterdam.

The massive plant at the mouth of the IJ River has come under increasing fire from residents and health authorities, who accuse it of being the main source of air, soil and water pollution in the area and of causing illness.

The prosecutor's office said it was also probing Harsco Metals, which had operations on Tata Steel's premises.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sydney Airport

Sydney Airport shareholders overwhelmingly approved a deal worth A$23.6 billion (S$22.7 billion) to sell the company to a consortium of funds, transferring Australia's main international gateway to private ownership after the coronavirus pandemic hammered its earnings.

Some 96 per cent of votes cast at a shareholder meeting yesterday backed the sale to a group led by IFM Investors for A$8.75 a share.

The stock will trade for the last time next week, and the deal is due to go through in March.

BLOOMBERG