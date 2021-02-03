Company Briefs: Pacific International Lines

Pacific International Lines

Creditors of Pacific International Lines (PIL) have helped the insolvent boxship operator keep liquidation at bay when a significant majority on Monday voted in favour of its debt restructuring plan bankrolled by Temasek's Heliconia Capital Management.

After the plan is sanctioned by the courts, Heliconia will be majority shareholder in PIL while the stakes held by the family of executive chairman Teo Siong Seng will be diluted to under 15 per cent. Creditors gave the nod by a simple majority in number representing at least 75 per cent in value of each class of creditors present and voting at the meeting, PIL said.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Panasonic

Panasonic Corp yesterday raised its full-year operating profit forecast by more than half after it streamlined operations and saw a recovery in sales.

The new forecast of 230 billion yen (S$2.93 billion) compares with an earlier estimate of a 150 billion yen profit.

While the coronavirus pandemic has hurt demand for some Panasonic products, such as in-flight entertainment systems, the firm has benefited from growing demand for electric vehicle batteries through its decade-old partnership with Tesla.

REUTERS

Nintendo

Nintendo raised its annual forecast a second time after continued momentum for the Switch console helped the company to its best quarterly earnings since 2008.

The Kyoto-based games company reported operating profit of 229.7 billion yen (S$2.92 billion), far above the 189.6 billion yen average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Nintendo said on Monday it now expects full-year Switch sales of 26.5 million units, having already surpassed its previous projection of 24 million.

BLOOMBERG