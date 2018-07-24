Company Briefs: Oxley Holdings

Oxley Holdings

Developer Oxley Holdings has hired former Amara Holdings group financial controller Chan Yean Chun as chief financial officer and company secretary.

She replaced financial controller and company secretary Ooi Chee Eng, who resigned to "pursue other career opportunities", Oxley said in announcements through the Singapore Exchange over the weekend. Ms Chan's appointment and Mr Ooi's resignation were effective last Friday.

Ms Chan had been group financial controller at Amara from January to June. Before that, she was vice-president of finance at Pan Pacific Hotels Group. Prior to that, she was assistant vice-president at BNP Paribas Fortis from February 2006 to March 2009.

Mr Ooi's resignation came ahead of Oxley's announcement of its fourth-quarter and full-year results for the year ended June 30. Oxley typically reports its unaudited year-end results in the latter half of August.

DLF Holdings

Mechanical and electrical engineering services firm DLF Holdings has successfully placed out 18.5 million new shares at 23 cents per share, raising gross proceeds of about $4.26 million for its initial public offering (IPO).

Listing and trading of the company's shares on the Catalist board of the Singapore Exchange are expected to begin at 9am tomorrow.

In a statement yesterday, the group said it received strong interest from investors. DLF chief executive Wong Ming Kwong said: "I would like to thank our investors for their support for our IPO, and wish to assure them that we will work hard to expand our business by taking on more projects and growing via mergers and acquisitions.

"We are confident of our growth prospects and potential, and we hope to be able to deliver long-term shareholder value through our plans and strategies."

The net proceeds totalled about $2.85 million, after subtracting listing expenses, it said. A sum of $1 million will be invested in exploring opportunities in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances, while the rest will go towards general working capital, as it plans to employ more professional and technical personnel with relevant experience and qualifications.