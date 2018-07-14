Company Briefs: Oxley Holdings

Oxley Holdings

Oxley Holdings executive chairman and chief executive Ching Chiat Kwong bought more than 11 million company shares on the open market from Tuesday to Thursday for $3.9 million, joining the company's deputy chief executive in a bout of buying activity this week.

On Tuesday, Mr Ching purchased 8.4 million shares over three transactions at per-share prices between 34.76 cents and 35.02 cents.

On Wednesday, he bought a further 1.8 million shares at 35.61 cents apiece.

Acromec

Engineering services provider Acromec has secured a $2.9 million contract in the healthcare sector that it expects to complete by the quarter ending Dec 31.

This takes Acromec's order book to $21 million.

The contract, the third healthcare project secured in the last month, is for the outfitting of an established private-sector day surgery centre, said Acromec, which specialises in designing and constructing facilities that require controlled environments like laboratories, clean rooms and medical facilities.

LionGold Corp

Catalist-listed LionGold Corp has entered into a loan agreement with its chief executive officer and executive director Raymond Tan Soo Khoon for an unsecured, interest-free loan of up to $3.5 million.

Mr Tan holds 1.8 million shares in LionGold, or about 0.02 per cent of the company's issued share capital. As the loan is interest-free, the value at risk is zero and LionGold is not required to seek shareholders' approval, the company said.