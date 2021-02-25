Company briefs: OneConnect

OneConnect

Service platform provider OneConnect will build an environmental, social and governance (ESG) platform in league with the Singapore Exchange.

OneConnect said yesterday that the collaboration will facilitate and simplify the ESG disclosure processes of listed companies.

It will also help overcome challenges companies face with ESG information, including the lack of comparability, changing investor demand, as well as the evolving business landscape and regulations, OneConnect added.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors chief executive Peter Rawlinson said the luxury electric carmaker plans to launch a rival to Tesla's Model 3 in 2024 or 2025.

The company led by the former Tesla engineer is following the same strategy as Tesla, starting with a luxury car to create a halo around the brand and then expanding into the mass market.

This week, it announced plans to go public by merging with a blank-cheque company, a move that indicated a market capitalisation of US$56 billion (S$74 billion) - before regular production of Lucid Motors' first model has begun.

REUTERS

Marriott International

Marriott International has appointed Mr Tony Capuano as chief executive.

Mr Capuano, 55, will replace Mr Arne Sorenson, who died of pancreatic cancer on Feb 15 at age 62, a statement said on Tuesday.

Mr Capuano becomes just the fourth leader in the firm's history, and faces the daunting task of navigating the pandemic crisis that has sapped travel demand and raised doubts about the long-term prospects for corporate travel.

BLOOMBERG