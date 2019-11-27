Company Briefs: Olam International

Olam International

Olam International is selling the real estate assets of its onion and garlic processing facility in California to Chicago-based investment management firm Mesirow Financial for US$110.3 million (S$150.7 million), the food and agri-business firm said yesterday.

The mainboard-listed company has also entered into a tiered revenue-sharing arrangement with Mesirow, with whom it will share a part of the annual revenue from operating the assets for a period of 25 years.

The transaction is expected to be completed next month, subject to customary conditions. On completion, Olam will receive cash proceeds of US$110.3 million and is expected to book a one-time pre-tax capital gain of about US$97 million.

Thunes

Cross-border payments start-up Thunes has obtained regulatory approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for payment services in Singapore on condition that it fulfils procedural formalities.

With the licence, the Singapore-based firm will be able to bring on board corporates from any industry onto its payment network, it said in a statement yesterday. Previously, the network was allowed to conduct payment services with only established, licensed financial institutions such as DBS Bank, Grab and Singtel.

The business-to-business network allows corporates and financial institutions to move funds and provide financial services in emerging markets. Thune's platform, it said, helps to connect merchants such as mobile wallet operators, money transfer operators and banks in more than 80 countries and 60 currencies.

OCBC Bank

OCBC Bank has priced A$500 million (S$463 million) of senior floating-rate green notes due 2022 under its US$30 billion (S$41 billion) Global Medium Term Note Programme.

The notes will be issued by OCBC, acting through its Sydney branch, and are expected to be Repo Eligible by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The notes will bear interest at the three-month Bank Bill Swap reference rate plus 63 basis points a year, payable quarterly in arrears. They are expected to be rated Aa1 by Moody's, and AA-by S&P Global Ratings and by Fitch Ratings.

The notes are expected to be issued on Dec 5 and listed on the Singapore Exchange on Dec 6.

OCBC said net proceeds will go towards financing or refinancing new or existing qualifying assets and projects under its Sustainability Bond Framework.