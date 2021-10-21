Company briefs: Ola

Ola

Temasek-backed Indian ride-hailing company Ola is set to lose two top executives, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, ahead of a potential US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) initial public offering.

Chief financial officer Swayam Saurabh and chief operating officer Gaurav Porwal are leaving the company, according to the memo sent to employees by chief executive Bhavish Aggarwal.

Mr Aggarwal in the memo also announced several management changes across its mobility, vehicle commerce, and delivery and financial services units.

Haidilao

China's biggest hotpot chain Haidilao is slowing its roll-out of new outlets and increasing diversification of its fare, tempering its rapid expansion during the Covid-19 pandemic to cope with a subsequent slump in consumer spending. The chain has seen falling table turnover rates and profits as consumers dine out less and new stores cannibalise business at older locations.

China's catering industry shrank 4.5 per cent in August before recovering with growth of 3.1 per cent last month. Analysts said it will most likely remain volatile for some time amid the country's broader patchy economic recovery.

Asia Aviation

Asia Aviation, the operator of Thailand's biggest budget carrier Thai AirAsia, plans to raise as much as 17.9 billion baht (S$721 million) from new loans, share sales and convertible-debt offerings.

A revised financial restructuring plan for the company has been put forward, and Asia Aviation is consulting new investors, shareholders and creditors, it said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. The holding company joins a plethora of airlines globally trying to repair their balance sheets after Covid-19 all but put a stop to international air travel early last year.

