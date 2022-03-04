Company Briefs: Oiltek International

Oiltek International

Oiltek International rose as much as 23.9 per cent above its initial public offering (IPO) price of 23 cents per share on its trading debut on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board yesterday. It closed at 26 cents. Some 29.5 million shares changed hands.

Last month, Oiltek said it will be spun off from Catalist-listed engineering services company Koh Brothers Eco Engineering following its listing. Oiltek, a solutions provider in the oils and fats industry, expected the IPO to raise $5.2 million in gross proceeds and $3.6 million in net proceeds, excluding estimated listing expenses.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Temasek

Singapore investment firm Temasek Holdings is backing a new South-east Asian forestry fund as the city state looks to increase a carbon tax on its biggest emitters. Temasek is among investors including Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank that are investing US$120 million (S$163 million) into the New Forests Tropical Asia Forest Fund 2, said Sydney-based New Forests chief executive David Brand.

He anticipates an annualised return of between 14 per cent and 18 per cent over its 10-year life. New Forests is a nature-based real assets manager with about A$7.7 billion (S$7.6 billion) in assets.

BLOOMBERG

Nomura

Nomura Holdings has formed a new investment banking group to bolster its ESG, sustainable technology and infrastructure efforts. Global Greentech Industrials and Infrastructure is formed by combining the Nomura Greentech arm in the United States and Zurich with Nomura's energy, infrastructure and industrials teams in Asia and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nomura's senior executives said in a memo to staff on Wednesday that clients need expert global advice to seize opportunities and to manage amid rising climate and environmental risks.

BLOOMBERG