Company Briefs: OCBC Bank

OCBC Bank

OCBC Bank customers can now pay their income and property taxes through the digital banking platform OCBC Financial OneView.

The bank has integrated the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore's payment application programming interface with the bank's digital platform. The new feature leverages the Singapore Financial Data Exchange, which allows personal financial information to be shared across participating banks and government agencies.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Sheng Siong

A unit of supermarket operator Sheng Siong Group has entered into a lease agreement to open a new store in China.

The mainboard-listed company said on Wednesday that the new store - in the city of Kunming in Yunnan province - is expected to be operational before the end of this year. The lease is for retail space spanning 30,772 sq ft. The new store will mean Sheng Siong would have four outlets in China, in addition to 63 in Singapore.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Tesla

Electric-car maker Tesla will most likely restart accepting Bitcoin as payment once it conducts due diligence on the amount of renewable energy used to mine the currency, chief executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

Mr Musk's comments come after Tesla said in May that it would stop accepting Bitcoin for car purchases, less than two months after the company began accepting the world's biggest digital currency for payment.

REUTERS