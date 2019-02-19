Company Briefs: OCBC

OCBC

OCBC Bank has rolled out a digital "soft" token on its mobile banking app, in a move expected to save it some $25 million in five years, by eliminating the issuance of hardware security tokens and reducing SMS one-time passwords.

Since its January launch in Singapore, more than one in four digital customers have activated OCBC OneToken on their mobile devices, OCBC said. Also, more than two million transactions have been performed and authenticated with OCBC OneToken.

"After a simple one-time set-up, OCBC OneToken is instantly activated on the customer's mobile phone. Customers can then perform all digital banking services - from basic services such as viewing bank accounts, to making payments and transfers, and even high-risk transactions such as adding payees and updating personal details," OCBC said.

OCBC Malaysia customers will be able to use the service from next month.

IX Biopharma

IX Biopharma has entered into an agreement with independent third party Eurofins Australia New Zealand Holding for the proposed disposal of its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, Chemical Analysis, for A$12.5 million (S$12 million) in cash.

The company expects to receive from the sale net proceeds of about $11.75 million, after deducting estimated expenses of about $250,000. The proceeds will be used to repay bank borrowings, for marketing the company's pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, and for scaling up its manufacturing capacity.

The consideration represents an excess of around $10.6 million and $10.84 million over the book value and the net tangible asset value of the sale shares respectively, assuming there would be no adjustments. The net gain on disposal is about $10.4 million.

Lereno Bio-Chem

After the completion of a reverse takeover of Knit Textile and Apparel, Lereno Bio-Chem, now known as KTMG, has reconstituted its board with effect from yesterday.

Mr Lim Siau Hing, the previous owner of Knit Textile and Apparel, has been appointed executive chairman and executive director, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Among a slew of appointments, Mr Lim's son, Mr Lim Vhe Kai, takes on the role of chief executive officer and executive director.

The new firm will be changing its reporting and functional currency from the Singapore dollar to the Malaysian ringgit. It will also report its financial statements on a half-yearly basis.