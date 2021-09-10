Company briefs: NutryFarm International

NutryFarm International

NutryFarm International was issued on Wednesday a notice of compliance by Singapore Exchange Regulation to appoint an independent reviewer to investigate two issues.

The first is the significant refundable deposit of HK$91.4 million (S$15.8 million) in relation to the proposed acquisition of tech company First Linkage. The second is the significant advances of 26.81 million yuan (S$5.58 million) to Chengdu Meili Tianyuan Agriculture, an associate of two of NutryFarm (Chengdu) Biomedicine's customers.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell is weighing whether to mandate Covid-19 vaccines for employees and fire those who refuse to comply, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Wednesday.

The oil major outlined a case for "selective vaccine mandates" initially at offshore and other remote locations, where staff live and work, and where World Health Organisation-approved vaccines were available, the FT said, citing an internal memo. The memo, dated Sept 1, also said employees in other parts of the business could be subjected to mandatory vaccination "over time".

REUTERS

Fragrance Group

Property developer Fragrance Group has applied to delist from the Singapore stock exchange following a privatisation offer.

Founder and chief executive Koh Wee Meng, through offeror JK Global Treasures, made a voluntary conditional cash offer for all the issued and paid-up ordinary shares of the group at 13.8 cents per share to take the company private in July. The offer price exceeded Fragrance's last traded price on July 8 of 11.8 cents, representing a 16.9 per cent premium.

THE BUSINESS TIMES