Company briefs: Novo Tellus 

Novo Tellus

Singapore's Novo Tellus Capital Partners has received permission from the city's stock exchange to list its company, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The buyout firm got the eligibility-to-list letter last month for its special purpose acquisition company, or Spac, they said, asking not to be identifed as the information is private. Novo Tellus Acquisition Corp plans to raise $150 million to $200 million from an initial public offering and aims to file its preliminary prospectus this month, they added. Deliberations are still ongoing and the timing and details could change.

BLOOMBERG

Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive India said yesterday it was holding talks with its sales representatives in the country after they threatened to disrupt supplies and alleged they were being unfairly treated on pricing.

Reuters reported in November that Indian sales agents of companies including Reckitt Benckiser, Unilever and Colgate had seen their sales drop by 20-25 per cent over a year as mom-and-pop stores partnered with Reliance to secure lower prices. Sales representatives had threatened to stop supplying the stores unless they were given the same price deals as big corporate distributors such as Reliance.

REUTERS

Petronas

Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas and the resource-rich state of Sabah yesterday launched a masterplan to develop the state's natural gas resources, including the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant.

The Sabah Gas Masterplan is the result of a joint study between the state and Petronas, both parties said in a joint statement. It entails the construction of an LNG plant with a capacity of two million tonnes per annum at the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park, to provide opportunities to expand LNG distribution across Sabah, they said.

REUTERS