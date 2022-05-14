Company Briefs : No Signboard

No Signboard

The Singapore High Court will hear the moratorium requests by debt-laden No Signboard Holdings and two of its subsidiaries on May 26 at 2.30pm, according to notices in the Government's official gazette.

On April 29, the embattled restaurant operator and its wholly owned subsidiaries, NSB Hotpot and NSB Restaurants, applied for moratorium relief spanning six months. The trio is seeking court orders that no resolution be passed to wind up the companies and that no legal process be commenced or continued against any property of the applicants, among other things.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Nomura

Nomura has begun offering Bitcoin over-the-counter derivatives to clients, it said yesterday, the latest move by a traditional financial institution into the cryptocurrency industry, even as markets are in turmoil.

The trades, executed on the CME by crypto asset trading firm Cumberland DRW this week, were the Japanese investment bank's first digital asset trades, said Nomura's head of markets for Asia ex-Japan, Mr Rig Karkhanis, in a statement.

REUTERS

Toshiba

Toshiba said it has signed confidentiality pledges with 10 potential investors and sponsors as the company solicits proposals on privatisation and other strategic alternatives.

The 10 groups received detailed information on the company's business and finances after signing the agreements, the Tokyo-based firm said in a statement. The deadline for submitting non-binding proposals is May 30, it said. Toshiba has added JPMorgan Chase & Co and Mizuho Financial Group to help evaluate the submissions, it said, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report.

BLOOMBERG