Company Briefs: Nissan Motor Co; Bang & Olufsen

Nissan Motor Co

The board of Nissan Motor Co has picked senior vice-president Makoto Uchida, 53, as its next chief executive and Mr Ashwani Gupta, 49, as its chief operating officer, two sources told Reuters yesterday, following a board meeting of the scandal-hit automaker.

Directors at Nissan, including those from top shareholder Renault, voted unanimously in favour of the two executives, one of the sources said. Both of the sources spoke on condition of anonymity. No one was immediately available for comment at Nissan.

The decision, earlier reported by the Nikkei newspaper, comes after months of turmoil at Japan's second-largest automaker following the downfall of former chairman Carlos Ghosn last year and the departure of former CEO Hiroto Saikawa last month. Ghosn is awaiting trial in Tokyo on financial misconduct charges that he denies. Mr Saikawa was forced to step down after he admitted to being improperly overpaid.

Mr Uchida was not seen as a front runner in the race to be the next CEO, Reuters said.

The India-born Mr Gupta is currently chief operating officer of alliance junior partner Mitsubishi Motors Corp.

Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen has replaced its chief executive officer with a former manager from BlackBerry as investors grow impatient with the slow pace of the company's turnaround.

Bloomberg reported that Mr Kristian Tear, 55, will take over immediately from Mr Henrik Clausen, who presided over three profit warnings in less than a year at the unprofitable Danish maker of luxury audio systems.

Bang & Olufsen's offerings have lost their appeal as the company is undercut by cheaper manufacturers and consumers shift away from expensive hi-fi audio sets to mobile systems powered by their smartphones.

The shares have fallen 74 per cent over the past 12 months.

Mr Tear comes with experience at two technology companies that have also struggled after their heyday. He has been vice-president of the Europe region for Logitech International, the Swiss company that pioneered the computer mouse, for four years. Before that, he was chief operating officer at BlackBerry.

Bang & Olufsen, which sells products such as US$15,000 (S$20,700) television sets, reported a second consecutive quarterly loss last week as retailers struggled to clear excess inventory. The company has been cracking down on shops that shift products to unauthorised sales channels at discounts.