Company briefs

Nippon Paint

Nippon Paint will offer up to 203 billion yen (S$2.4 billion) of its shares in an overseas sale after several of its shareholders said they were willing to pare their holdings in the industrial paint maker.

It said in a statement yesterday that the secondary offering will improve the liquidity of its shares, which it saw as relatively low based on its market capitalisation. The sellers include Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, MUFG Bank and Sompo Japan Insurance. The company also sees the move alleviating potential concerns about any future sale of its shares by holders that own them as "strategic holdings".

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse Group has won a court order permitting it to seek documents from SoftBank Group, as part of a lawsuit that the Zurich-based bank has said it plans to file in England stemming from the collapse of Greensill Capital.

A magistrate judge in San Francisco in the US granted Credit Suisse's request to serve a subpoena on SB Investment Advisers, a California-based affiliate of SoftBank. Credit Suisse seeks to reclaim US$2.7 billion (S$3.6 billion) in overdue loan payments from borrowers including Katerra, a US-based construction firm in which SoftBank was a major investor.

Sanofi

Sanofi has formed a deal to develop 15 experimental oncology and immunology drugs with Exscientia, with possible total payouts of as much as US$5.2 billion (S$7.1 billion), allying with a company that uses artificial intelligence to make new medicine.

Exscientia, based in Oxford in England, will receive US$100 million upfront, as well as milestone payments and royalties from successful treatments, the companies said yesterday.

