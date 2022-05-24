Company Briefs: Nio FWD Group Tesla

Nio

Nio will be included in the Hang Seng Composite Index and Hang Seng Tech Index come June 13, it said in a bourse filing yesterday.

The Chinese electric vehicle maker, which was recently listed in Singapore by way of introduction, will become a constituent stock of both indexes, according to an announcement made by the Hang Seng Indexes Company last Friday.

The Hang Seng Composite Index is a benchmark which covers about 95 per cent of the total market capitalisation of companies listed on the Hong Kong mainboard.

FWD Group

FWD Group, the Asian insurer backed by Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, has won approval for its planned initial public offering in the city, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The company received the green light following a hearing last Thursdaywith the Hong Kong bourse's listing committee, according to the person, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The company hasn't decided when to launch the initial public offering, the person added.

The insurer is seeking to raise about US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion) in its Hong Kong offering.

Tesla

Tesla is limping to the finish line as the stock's 14 per cent decline this week makes it the second-biggest drag on the S&P 500 Index over the past five sessions, behind only Apple.

The issues facing the electric-vehicle maker's stock are wide ranging. For starters, Tesla's difficulties in China have become impossible to ignore, with multiple Wall Street analysts this week warning about the country's disruptions weighing on Tesla's results. The shares have also been caught up in the growth-stock selloff as investors shun risky assets amid soaring global inflation.

