Company Briefs: Nio

Nio

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will carry out a secondary listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction, according to stock exchange filings yesterday.

The New York-listed firm said it had received preliminary approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange to trade its shares in the city.

It has also applied for a secondary listing on the main board of the Singapore Exchange, and said the application was being reviewed by the bourse.

REUTERS

CIMB Group

CIMB Group Holdings said it incurred a credit loss of RM280.9 million (S$91 million) last yearfrom a processing error that led to excess funds being deposited in some customer accounts.

The Malaysian lender, which counts sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional as its largest shareholder, this year discovered the problem that related to a third-party remittance service. Group chief executive Abdul Rahman Ahmad said CIMB is taking steps to recover the duplicate payments from the affected customers, as he released the lender's fourth-quarter and full-year earnings.

BLOOMBERG

Airbnb

Home rental company Airbnb said yesterday that its non-profit arm Airbnb.org will offer free, temporary housing for up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Chief executive Brian Chesky and chairman Joe Gebbia have sent letters to the leaders of Poland, Romania, Germany and Hungary making this offer.

At least 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the European Union so far after Russia's invasion of their country, and the bloc needs to prepare for millions more, senior EU and French officials have said.

REUTERS