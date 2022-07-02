Company Briefs : Nikkei Group Asia

Nikkei Group Asia

Nikkei Group Asia has appointed Mr Daryl Neo, chief executive officer of data technology company DC Frontiers, as special executive officer of the group's regional headquarters based in Singapore, marking the first appointment of this role outside of Japan.

A statement yesterday said Mr Neo was a Singapore Exchange regulator previously. DC Frontier, where he is a founding director, is the company behind corporate intelligence platform Handshakes.

Nikkei Inc took a minority stake in DC Frontiers in 2019 in order to enhance its corporate services for the overseas markets.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Lamborghini

Italian supercar brand Lamborghini plans to invest at least €1.8 billion (S$2.6 billion) to produce a hybrid line-up by 2024 and more to bring out its fully electric model by the end of the decade, chief executive Stephan Winkelmann told Il Sole 24 Ore.

Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen Group, said last year it would invest €1.5 billion to shift its current models - the Huracan and Aventador sports cars, and the Urus sport utility - to hybrid petrol-electric powertrains by the end of 2024. "It will be... the biggest investment in the history of Lamborghini Automobili," Mr Winkelmann told the paper.

REUTERS

Costco

Costco Wholesale has bought the 45 per cent stake it did not already own in its Taiwan joint venture, Costco-Taiwan, for US$1.05 billion (S$1.45 billion).

The deal, executed through a unit, is expected to add to the company's earnings per share by 1 to 1.5 per cent, Costco said in a statement on Thursday.

The membership-only retailer operates 833 warehouses globally, including 14 in Taiwan.

The purchase comes at a time when Costco's margins are being squeezed by higher costs arising from supply chain disruptions and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war.

REUTERS