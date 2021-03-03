Company briefs: Nike

Nike

Nike executive Ann Hebert abruptly left the company following a Bloomberg Businessweek report about her son operating a business reselling sneakers and using a credit card in her name.

Ms Hebert, who served as vice-president and general manager for North America, departed on Monday, with immediate effect, Nike said.

Ms Hebert had been in the role since last June, overseeing Nike's sales, marketing and merchandising in the region. She had spent more than 25 years with the company, which said it would announce a new leader for North America shortly.

BLOOMBERG

Zoom

Zoom Video Communications projected annual revenue that would top analysts' estimates.

Shares jumped about 10 per cent in extended trading. Sales will be as much as US$3.78 billion (S$5 billion) in fiscal year 2022, the company said on Monday.

While the projected annual revenue growth of 43 per cent is far short of Zoom's 326 per cent increase in the fiscal year ended Jan 31, it topped the 37 per cent average estimate of analysts. Profit, excluding some items, will be as much as US$3.65 a share.

BLOOMBERG

Eagle Hospitality Reit

Bank of America (BOA) has filed a motion to dismiss the Chapter 11 cases of Eagle Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (EH-Reit) and Eagle Hospitality Trust (EHT) Singapore entities Eagle Hospitality Trust S1 and Eagle Hospitality Trust S2.

BOA is the administrative agent of EH-Reit's US$341 million (S$454 million) prepetition syndicated credit agreement, the trustee of EHT said yesterday. BOA's move comes as the US bankruptcy court approves a US$100 million debtor-in-possession term loan facility with Monarch Alternative Capital.

THE BUSINESS TIMES