Company briefs: Niantic

Niantic

Gaming company Niantic, which has struggled to find another big hit following its 2016 game Pokemon Go, cancelled four projects and will cut between 85 and 90 jobs.

In an e-mail to staff, reviewed by Bloomberg, Niantic chief executive officer John Hanke wrote that the company was "facing a time of economic turmoil" and had already been "reducing costs in a variety of areas". But Mr Hanke said Niantic needs to "further streamline our operations".

The cancelled projects include Heavy Metal, Hamlet, Blue Sky and Snowball.

BLOOMBERG

Sanrio

Shares of Sanrio, which is behind the Hello Kitty franchise, surged in Tokyo after the company signed a licensing deal with a unit of Alibaba Group Holding that will expand its reach in China.

Shares rose as much as 15 per cent, the biggest intraday gain in more than a decade, on trading volume more than five times its three-month average. The Tokyo-based company said on Wednesday that it entered an agreement with Alibaba unit Alifish to license characters in mainland China.

The five-year deal covers 26 characters.

BLOOMBERG

Lenskart

Lenskart is buying a majority stake in Japan's Owndays in a deal that will create one of Asia's biggest online retailers of eyewear.

The Indian start-up, backed by SoftBank Group, has agreed to buy Owndays shares held by L Catterton Asia, Mitsui & Co and Principal Investments, the companies said in a statement. Owndays will then operate as a separate brand led by co-founders Shuji Tanaka and Take Umiyama but target the premium segment, while Lenskart will focus on the middle-and mass-market segments, they said.

BLOOMBERG