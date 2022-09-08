Company Briefs: Netflix

Netflix

Six Gulf Arab states have told streaming service company Netflix to stop broadcasting material that they said violates the region's Islamic values, and threatened legal action if the firm does not act.

The countries said some Netflix content "contradicts Islamic and societal values and principles", adding that they had contacted the US-based company to drop the offending material.

They did not specify which content had caused the issue. The move comes after a debate on social media and television in the Gulf about content for children which was said to promote homosexuality.

BLOOMBERG

Aman Group

Aman Group, led by chief executive Vlad Doronin, is exploring strategic options including a sale of Aman New York, the city's most expensive hotel.

The property, at 57th Street and Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, could fetch around US$600 million (S$845 million) in a transaction structured as a sale and manage-back, which would see Aman remain its operator, said a person with knowledge of the matter.

Any deal would represent the largest luxury hotel sale in New York City since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

BLOOMBERG

GDS Holding

Data centre operator GDS Holding is weighing a secondary listing in Singapore in addition to US and Hong Kong, said people in the know.

The Shanghai-based firm has held initial talks with potential advisers on a plan to list its shares on the Singapore Exchange, said the people, who asked not to be identified. It has not decided whether it will raise any capital through the listing, the people said. Considerations are at an early stage and GDS could decide not to proceed with a listing in the South-east Asian country.

BLOOMBERG