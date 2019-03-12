Company Briefs: MyDoc

MyDoc

Singapore telemedicine provider MyDoc is teaming up with UK digital healthcare firm Synergix Health to jointly provide telemedicine services across Europe and Asia, the companies announced yesterday.

Synergix and MyDoc will provide online and in-person medical advice to a combined user base of close to 500 corporate clients, through the integration of their digital platforms and patient networks. Users will be able to access the services round the clock in multiple languages, including English, Chinese, Cantonese, Bahasa Indonesia and Hindi.

"Through this partnership, patients will be able to experience coordinated management of their health conditions, order repeat prescriptions, and connect to licensed clinicians through telemedicine services, all with zero interruption of service across Europe and Asia," said MyDoc co-founder Vas Metupalle.

Synergix co-founder Bayju Thakar said his company is thrilled to share its expertise in providing seamless access to health services.

The two companies have partnerships with insurers including AXA, Aetna, Cigna and AIA Group; as well as corporate clients such as Bloomberg, Facebook, Google and Deutsche Bank. According to its website, Synergix serves more than 900,000 patients.

International Cement Group

International Cement Group said yesterday it has entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Schwenk Namibia for an aggregate US$104.4 million (S$142 million) in cash, comprising US$19.3 million for all shares and another US$85.1 million for loan purchases.

It intends to fund the proposed acquisition through third-party financing or borrowings.

Schwenk Namibia owns a 69.83 per cent stake in Ohorongo Cement and a 100 per cent stake in EFF.

Ohorongo Cement owns and operates a cement plant in North Otavi, Namibia, with an annual production capacity of about 1 million tonnes. The firm's main business is in selling and producing cement. EFF's business involves alternative energy sources.

The sale shares in Schwenk Namibia include the purchase of 1.53 million cumulative redeemable preference shares, and 100 ordinary shares of the company. The deal also involves the transfer of outstanding shareholders' loans that have been extended by the vendor, Schwenk Zement International Gmbh & Co Kg, to Schwenk Namibia.

As at Dec 31, the unaudited net tangible liabilities of Schwenk Namibia stood at 25.1 million Namibian dollars (S$2.36 million).