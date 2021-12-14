Company briefs: Mubadala

Mubadala

Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala has invested in the ecosystem around cryptocurrencies, such as blockchain technology, given the increase in the digital currency's market value, its chief executive, Mr Khaldoon Al Mubarak, told CNBC in an interview.

"I think, you know, this is a business that had, what, US$200 billion (S$273 billion) worth of crypto value two years ago, and it's US$2.5 trillion today and growing," he said. He did not give any indication of how much the fund would spend, but said the focus was on the related infrastructure in the blockchain technology and energy usage.

REUTERS

Halliburton/Exxon Mobil

Halliburton and Exxon Mobil are in talks over the latter's attempt to sell a stake in the West Qurna-1 oil field in southern Iraq, according to the country's energy minister.

Iraq wants a United States partner for Exxon's stake, Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told reporters in Baghdad. But if the talks with Halliburton fail, Iraq will step in to buy the stake, he added.

Halliburton, which mainly provides oilfield services, previously said it is inaccurate to state that the company is interested in buying Exxon's holding.

BLOOMBERG

Circles.Life

Digital telco Circles.Life is offering to buy back US$5 million (S$6.8 million) in employee stock options ahead of a planned initial public offering. This comes as more South-east Asian start-ups explore ways to allow staff to partially cash out share options earlier in a bid to retain talent.

In a statement yesterday, Circles.Life said it holds these employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) liquidity events every 18 months on average. The last round was completed in July last year. Employees who have been in the company for more than a year can participate.

THE BUSINESS TIMES