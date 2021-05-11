Company Briefs: Monde Nissin

Monde Nissin

Philippine food maker Monde Nissin is in talks with Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Hong Kong insurer AIA Group to become cornerstone investors in what could be the country's biggest initial public offering (IPO), according to people familiar with the matter.

Fidelity International and Capital Group are also said to be in discussions to buy stock in the offering for the Makati-based company.

Monde Nissin set a final price of 13.5 pesos per share for its IPO, according to a stock exchange filing. That would put the Philippine food maker on track to raise 48.6 billion pesos (S$1.35 billion).

UBS

UBS Group will pay a US$40,000 (S$53,000) one-time bonus to its global banking analysts when they are promoted, doubling what some competitors are offering, as lenders seek to reward and retain younger employees.

Starting as soon as this month, the Swiss bank will pay the sign-on bonus to analysts promoted to associates on top of any regular salary increases, said people familiar with the move.

The amount represents about 30 per cent of the annual base pay of a newly promoted associate, one of the people said.

SBS Transit

Transport operator SBS Transit said in a business update that profit after tax for the first quarter ended March 31 was $23.3 million, more than double the $11.1 million the year before.

Revenue fell 6.5 per cent to $317 million, but operating profit increased 70.9 per cent to $24.9 million. Without government Covid-19 reliefs, operating profit would have fallen 52.5 per cent to $6.3 million. Revenue from the public transport services segment was 6.5 per cent lower, mainly due to lower rail ridership and lower service fees.

