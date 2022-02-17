Company briefs: Moderna; Roxy-Pacific; Airbnb

Moderna

Biotechnology company Moderna has announced plans to set up a new subsidiary in Singapore, along with three additional ones in Malaysia, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The new subsidiaries will add to the Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer's presence in the Asia-Pacific region. It currently has offices in Japan, South Korea and Australia.

In a statement on Tuesday, Moderna chief executive Stéphane Bancel said: "I am pleased to announce that Moderna will be expanding into Singapore, the biotech epicentre of Asia... The Singapore biopharma industry is witnessing an incredible period of growth."

Roxy-Pacific

The Singapore Exchange has approved the delisting application for Roxy-Pacific Holdings, as the residential property managing company's free float has fallen below the 10 per cent threshold.

This comes as offeror TKL & Family and its concert parties now hold more than 90 per cent of all company shares, excluding treasury shares, the company said in a bourse filing yesterday.

TKL & Family is the bid vehicle of Roxy-Pacific chairman and chief executive Teo Hong Lim and 10 others last September to privatise the company.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Airbnb

Airbnb on Tuesday forecast better-than-expected first-quarter revenue after the short-term home rental company reported strong quarterly results on rising domestic travel and longer stays by guests at higher prices. It expects current-quarter revenue of between US$1.41 billion (S$1.9 billion) and US$1.48 billion, higher than analysts' estimates of US$1.24 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

While the San Francisco-based firm was initially hit by the pandemic, its business rebounded quickly as people took trips closer to home where they stayed for longer to work remotely.

REUTERS