Company Briefs: mm2 Asia

mm2 Asia

There are "no issues and/or concern" with mm2 Asia's ability to operate as a going concern despite an auditor highlighting a material uncertainty, said the board in a regulatory filing early yesterday.

The filing was in response to the company's shares tumbling on Wednesday.

mm2 Asia shares closed down 1.4 per cent at 7.1 cents yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

GIC

Boston Properties has set up a partnership with a potential spending power of up to US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) with Canada Pension Plan (CPP) Investment Board and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC to acquire office properties in the United States.

The partners will aim to contribute a total of US$1 billion of equity and plan on borrowing another billion, the real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Wednesday. Boston Properties and CPP Investments will each allocate US$250 million, while GIC will contribute US$500 million.

REUTERS

Daimler

Daimler said preliminary second-quarter earnings beat estimates as the pricing power of its Mercedes-Benz luxury cars overcame lower production volumes due to a global chip shortage.

Earnings before interest and taxes surged to €5.19 billion (S$8.3 billion) in the latest quarter on a preliminary basis, handily beating the Bloomberg estimate of €3.91 billion.

Daimler cited strong sales and robust pricing for its vehicles, which offset a prolonged semiconductor shortfall.

BLOOMBERG