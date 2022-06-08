Company briefs: Mizuho Financial Group, Asti Holdings, Envision Digital

Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group's main banking unit plans to boost financing for start-up firms, its chief executive said, aiming at addressing Japan's scarcity of valuable new companies.

"We view our business with start-ups as crucial, because we want to drive changes in Japan," Mr Masahiko Kato, the new chief executive of Mizuho Bank, told Reuters in an interview.

Japan has fewer than a dozen unicorns - start-ups with a valuation in excess of US$1 billion (S$1.38 billion) - compared with hundreds in the United States.

REUTERS

Asti Holdings

Watch-listed semiconductor manufacturing services company Asti Holdings will be delisted from the Singapore bourse as it has failed to meet requirements for exiting the watch list.

Asti has been placed on the watch list since June 6, 2019.

The Singapore Exchange's financial exit criteria indicate that a firm may be removed from the watch list if it records consolidated pre-tax profit for the most recently completed financial year, and posts an average daily market capitalisation of at least $40 million over the last six months.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Envision Digital

Software maker Envision Digital yesterday said it raised US$210 million in its Series A investment round led by Sequoia China, with participation from GIC.

The group expects the investment to accelerate its transition to net-zero through global expansion, further research and development, and exploration of new strategic partnerships, it said in a press statement. Envision Digital is a provider of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things software that helps drive the transition to net-zero emissions.

THE BUSINESS TIMES