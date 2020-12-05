Company briefs: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

Millennium & Copthorne Hotels

City Developments' subsidiary Millennium & Copthorne (M&C) Hotels announced on Thursday that its hotels in Singapore and London have had a jump in bookings for staycations and at its restaurants, on robust domestic demand ahead of the year-end festive season and Chinese New Year next year.

Singapore hotels under M&C recorded bookings for 31,480 room nights from August to last month, up nearly sevenfold from the 4,698 room nights in the four months prior.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings, whose major investors include GIC, has agreed to buy Canadian buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm PayBright for C$340 million (S$352 million), as the lending start-up looks to expand outside the United States.

The deal marks the first major sign of consolidation in the BNPL sector, which is riding on an online shopping boom accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic and is now seeing intensifying competition.

REUTERS

Boeing

Boeing sealed a landmark order for its 737 Max jet from Ryanair Holdings, boosting the United States planemaker's efforts to revive its best-selling model after a 20-month grounding.

Dublin-based Ryanair will add to an existing Max purchase by taking 75 more of the single-aisle aircraft, the companies said in a statement on Thursday. The firm order has a list value of US$9.4 billion (S$12.5 billion) before significant discounts that are customary for plane purchases.

BLOOMBERG