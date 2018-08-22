Company Briefs: Midas Holdings

Midas Holdings

Embattled railway parts maker Midas Holdings and its directors have received a writ of summons from the State Courts over alleged defamation, the board disclosed yesterday.

The writ of summons, which was dated the previous day, pertains to a suit brought by former executive chairman Chen Wei Ping.

He has alleged that 16 announcements filed by Midas between March 22 and July 4 "contained defamatory words", the company's board said. Midas previously announced in May that it had received a letter from Mr Chen through law firm Drew & Napier.

"The company is seeking legal advice on this matter," the board added.

Trading in Midas shares has been suspended since February in both Singapore and Hong Kong amid difficulties in publishing audit results and preparing an annual report. The board has previously flagged issues such as undisclosed litigation, round-tripping and unrecorded loans.

OKP Holdings

An associate of OKP Holdings has won the tender for the collective sale of 32-unit Phoenix Heights in Bukit Panjang, the mainboard-listed construction engineering company said yesterday.

Its 25 per cent-owned USB Holdings bid $33.1 million for the 99-year leasehold condominium in Phoenix Avenue, with the price reached "after taking into account the prevailing market conditions and market prices of properties in the surrounding area", said OKP.

The property has a site area of 3,971.9 sq m, with a maximum allowable gross floor area of 5,560.66 sq m, a maximum height of five storeys and a gross plot ratio of 1.4.

Phoenix Heights was completed in 1969 and has 50 years left on its lease. USB intends to apply for a fresh 99-year lease and will redevelop the property if it gets the green light from the relevant authorities, said OKP.

The group added that it will fund its share of the purchase price by internal resources and/or bank borrowings. The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on the earnings per share or net tangible assets per share for the year to Dec 31.

Hwa Seng Group's HSB Holdings, Chye Joo Construction's B&D Investment and Property, and Ho Lee Group each has a 25 per cent stake in USB, according to a filing on July 2.

A tender deposit of $180,000 has been paid, while 10 per cent of the purchase price is due within 14 days of the bid being accepted on Monday.