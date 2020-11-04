Company Briefs : Microsoft

Microsoft

Microsoft Corp has agreed to join a US$100 million (S$136 million) investment in Indonesian online marketplace PT Bukalapak.com, said people familiar with the matter. Microsoft and existing backers GIC and PT Erlang Mahkota Teknologi, better known as Emtek Group, are investing at a valuation of between US$2.5 billion and US$3 billion, said the people.

The United States firm said it was making a strategic investment in Bukalapak yesterday. Under the partnership, Bukalapak will adopt Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to support its more than 12 million merchants and 100 million customers.

BLOOMBERG

Standard Chartered Bank

Standard Chartered Singapore has been awarded the economic dividends for gender equality (Edge) certification, a global assessment methodology and business certification standard for gender equality.

The bank said yesterday that it is the first financial institution in Singapore to be certified. The Edge standard ensures that certified companies have a structured and systematic approach to measure, track, and close the corporate gender gap.

Women make up 45 per cent of its workforce in Singapore, 35 per cent of the management team and 31 per cent of senior positions.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Royal Caribbean

Cruise operator Royal Caribbean Group said on Monday it would stop all its cruises through the end of the year, extending previous suspensions, as coronavirus infections continue to increase globally.

The company's announcement comes days after the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued a framework for a phased resumption of cruise ship operations, after a no-sail order issued in March expired on Saturday.

Royal Caribbean reported negative revenue for the first time last week.

REUTERS