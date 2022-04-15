Company briefs: Meta; Nam Cheong; Uniqlo

Meta

Facebook parent Meta Platforms will charge creators around 47.5 per cent on sales of digital assets and experiences made inside the company's virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds.

The overall charge comprises 30 per cent hardware platform fee for sales made through Meta Quest Store, where it sells apps and games meant for its virtual reality headsets, and a further 17.5 per cent cut as its Horizon platform fees, said a spokesman.

REUTERS

Nam Cheong

Nam Cheong has said that its auditor has issued a disclaimer of opinion on the offshore support vessel builder's use of the "going concern" basis of accounting for its financial statements for fiscal year 2021.

The company stated in its regulatory filing on Wednesday that auditor Foo Kon Tan had been unable to obtain enough appropriate audit evidence to form an audit opinion on the financial statements.

Net current liabilities flagged by the auditor of the Malaysia-based group stood at about RM1.1 billion (S$351 million).

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Uniqlo

Fast Retailing, the operator of Japanese casualwear giant Uniqlo, revised its annual net profit forecast upwards yesterday even as business in China is hit by fresh lockdowns.

China is a key market for Uniqlo, but consumer spending has been hampered as coronavirus cases surge in cities such as Shanghai.

Uniqlo operations in mainland China saw "a decrease in revenue and a large decline in profit" for the six months to February, Fast Retailing said, attributing the falls to curbs on movement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE