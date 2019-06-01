Company Briefs: Mary Chia Holdings

Mary Chia Holdings

Catalist-listed slimming services chain Mary Chia Holdings narrowed its net loss for the year ended March 31 to $2.7 million, from $6 million a year ago. Loss per share narrowed to 1.64 cents from 3.58 cents a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

No dividend was declared for the quarter, unchanged from a year ago. Its shares closed flat at 3.6 Singapore cents on Thursday.

Revenue fell 2.5 per cent to $8.9 million from $9.1 million a year ago, due to the $900,000 loss of rental income from a property on Mosque Street which was sold in March last year. Turnover for its direct selling segment nearly tripled to $1.4 million from $495,000 a year ago.

The group expects the operating environment in beauty, slimming and spa treatments to remain challenging.

Mirach Energy

Mainboard-listed oil and gas company Mirach Energy said yesterday that chief executive Chan Shut Li will be relinquishing his position and will remain as executive chairman of the board.

Replacing him is Mr Liu Kaichun, chief executive of Hubei Chuanggou Products Trading Services and a trained lawyer in China.

Mr Liu will be tasked with "rejuvenating and expanding" the business, Mirach said in a filing.

It added that the change, effective today, is part of its strategy for business expansion and succession planning.

In April, the Singapore Exchange granted Mirach a 15-month extension to exit the watch list. The firm previously had until Feb 28 to exit, but applied for an extension on March 4.

KOP

Catalist-listed property developer KOP posted a $418,000 net loss for its fourth quarter ended March 31, narrowing drastically from the $9.0 million net loss a year ago, due to higher revenue from its Indonesian luxury resorts. Loss per share was 0.51 cent for FY2019, compared to loss per share of 0.79 cent a year ago.

Gross profit for the quarter almost doubled to $2.4 million from $1.2 million a year ago. This was because of the recognition of sale arising from the handover of completed properties of Montigo Resorts in Nongsa, Indonesia; as well as the better performance of Montigo Resorts in Nongsa and Seminyak, Indonesia.

Revenue for the quarter was $4.8 million, up 46.6 per cent from $3.3 million a year ago. This was mainly due to higher turnover in three segments: real estate development and investment, real estate origination and management services, and hospitality, KOP said in a regulatory filing on Thursday night.