Company Briefs: Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum

A Marathon Petroleum oil refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast continued to leak crude into the surrounding area hours after the spill first began, according to a regulatory filing from the company.

The incident at the Galveston Bay facility in Texas City was caused by a failure of a valve flange and led to crude oil being released into a containment dike, the filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality showed. The incident started at 7.30am local time on Wednesday and was expected to be over by 7.30pm yesterday. The leakage is estimated at 2,268kg of volatile organic compounds.

BLOOMBERG

Kuaishou Technology

Investors who bought Kuaishou Technology after the TikTok rival went public in Hong Kong have notched the widest peak-to-trough slump among global initial public offerings (IPOs) this year.

The Chinese video app is down by more than 80 per cent since it hit a Feb 17 peak less than two weeks after it raised US$5.4 billion (S$7.3 billion) in Hong Kong's largest float this year. That is the largest plunge from a high among the 36 companies that raised more than US$1.5 billion worldwide this year from IPOs, Bloomberg data showed.

BLOOMBERG

AusGroup

Australian construction engineering company AusGroup has been awarded multiple contracts across Western Australia's resources and energy sectors totalling A$32 million (S$31.7 million).

Through the contracts, the mainboard-listed company has strengthened and maintained its order book of over A$1 billion, it said in a bourse filing yesterday.

The contracts include resource projects focusing on rectification and fabrication works for conveyor gravity take-up units and twin boom stacker fabrication packages.

THE BUSINESS TIMES