Company Briefs

Mapletree Investments

Mapletree Investments, a Singapore-based property developer and manager, has selected advisers for a potential initial public offering (IPO) of a student housing real estate investment trust that could raise about US$1 billion (S$1.36 billion), according to people familiar with the matter. The company, which is owned by Temasek, is working with DBS Group Holdings, HSBC Holdings, OCBC Bank and UBS Group on the planned share sale in Singapore, the people said.

An IPO could take place as soon as in the second half of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

BLOOMBERG

Starburst

Catalist-listed Starburst's free float - or shares held by the public - has dipped below the 10 per cent required under the Singapore Exchange's listing manual, it said in a bourse filing after market hours yesterday.

The firearms training facility manager has received a pre-conditional voluntary offer from Nordic Flow Control that has turned into a compulsory acquisition offer. The offer remains open for acceptance till 5.30pm next Monday. Nordic Flow Control does not intend to extend the offer beyond that and will delist the company at the close of the offer.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

JPMorgan Chase & Co

JPMorgan Chase & Co is handing out HK$1,800 (S$310) to each of its employees in Hong Kong as the city grapples with its largest outbreak of infections amid the pandemic. The cash payment will allow staff to treat themselves and their families to a meal once the current restrictions are lifted, a Hong Kong-based JPMorgan spokesman said.

Goldman Sachs is offering HK$1,000 a week per child to employees for extra-curricular activities and another HK$1,000 in allowance for test kits and masks, a person familiar with the matter said.

BLOOMBERG