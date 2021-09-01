Company Briefs: Mapletree Investments, J&T Express, Ola

Mapletree Investments

Mapletree Investments has acquired four purpose-built student accommodation assets from Vita Group for over £165 million (S$306 million), expanding its student housing footprint in Britain.

The four assets total 917 beds in all - a 156-bed asset in Exeter, a 132-bed asset in Bristol, a 308-bed asset in Leeds and a 321-bed asset in Nottingham. They are within walking distance of the Russell Group universities, as well as in close proximity to amenities such as town centres and train stations, Mapletree highlighted in a release on Monday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

J&T Express

J&T Express, an Indonesian courier company, is considering shifting its planned United States initial public offering (IPO) to Hong Kong in a debut that could raise about US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The Jakarta-based company is working with Bank of America, China International Capital and Morgan Stanley on the potential first-time share sale as soon as next year, the people said. J&T had previously planned to seek an IPO in the US as soon as the fourth quarter, Bloomberg News said in April.

BLOOMBERG

Ola

Ride-hailing start-up Ola has selected banks, including Citigroup and Kotak Mahindra Bank, to manage its Mumbai initial public offering (IPO) that could raise about US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The company, backed by SoftBank Group and Tiger Global Management, has also picked Morgan Stanley for the listing, said the people. The Bangalore-based start-up could seek a valuation of more than US$8 billion in the IPO and could lodge a filing as soon as next month.

BLOOMBERG