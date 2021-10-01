Company briefs: Mapletree Investments

Mapletree Investments

Singapore's Mapletree Investments has acquired two portfolios of logistics assets in the United States for about US$3 billion (S$4.1 billion), boosting its presence there. The properties will form the seed portfolio for a US logistics private fund, Mapletree US Logistics Private Trust, the real estate and investment company said yesterday.

Mr Michael Smith, Mapletree's regional chief executive of Europe and the US, said: "The US logistics sector is among the best performing and most resilient of all the real estate markets in which Mapletree operates globally."

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Audience Analytics

Publisher and awards organiser Audience Analytics debuted on the Catalist board yesterday, following its fully subscribed initial public offering (IPO) which closed on Tuesday, through which it raised $5.5 million.

Shares of Audience Analytics opened at 31.5 cents, up 1.5 cents or 5 per cent from its IPO share price of 30 cents. That gives it a market capitalisation of $47.3 million and an implied price-to-earnings ratio of 16 times. The company posted a net profit of $2.9 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2020. Net proceeds raised through its IPO amounted to about $4.1 million, after estimated expenses of $1.3 million.

Lian Beng

Building contractor Lian Beng Group said its key executives were paid more for financial year 2021 ended May because of the group's overall improvement in profitability.

The company attributed this improvement to better performance at its property development and other business segments. Lian Beng had, on Monday, responded to a question from a shareholder on why the group's remuneration for its key executives was higher than the previous financial year when net profit, excluding government grants, was lower.

