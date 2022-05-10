Company Briefs: Manulife US Reit

Manulife US Reit

United States office-focused Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US Reit) said yesterday that portfolio occupancy for the first quarter ended March 31 dipped to 91.7 per cent, down 0.6 percentage point from 92.3 per cent as at end-2021.

Occupancy remained above the US Class A average of 83 per cent, its manager noted.

With a long-weighted average lease expiry of five years, the Reit manager expects positive rental reversion, it said in an operational update.

The Reit has about 68,000 sq ft of executed leases, with 3.9 per cent rental reversion.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Azeus

IT solutions and products provider Azeus Systems Holdings has bagged a HK$1.02 billion (S$180 million) contract to design and develop the central electronic record-keeping system of bureaus and departments of the Hong Kong SAR government over a 53-month period. It is the single largest contract secured by Hong Kong-based Azeus in corporate history, the company said yesterday. The deal's estimated value includes HK$633.9 million for the total implementation price, and HK$381.4 million for the system's maintenance and support for 10 years following its implementation.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Toyota

Toyota plans to invest 48 billion rupees (S$863 million) to make electric vehicle components in India as the Japanese carmaker works towards carbon neutrality by 2050. Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts inked a memorandum of understanding with Karnataka state to invest 41 billion rupees, the group's statement said on Saturday. The rest will come from Toyota Industries Engine India. Toyota is aligning its green targets with India's aims of becoming a manufacturing hub though the nation's switch to clean transport is slower than many countries. BLOOMBERG