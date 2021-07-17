Company Briefs: Malaysia Aviation Group

Malaysia Aviation Group

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) has launched a tender for the sale of six Airbus A380-800 aircraft or their components, the company said on Thursday.

MAG, which is the parent of national carrier Malaysia Airlines and underwent restructuring earlier this year, invited interested buyers to send in proposals by noon on Aug 12.

Group chief executive officer Izham Ismail said in May that MAG was looking to dispose of its A380 fleet, following completion of its debt restructuring.

REUTERS

Renault

French carmaker Renault yesterday reported an 18.7 per cent rise in first-half vehicle sales, though they remained below pre-Covid-19 crisis levels.

The group is pushing into electric vehicles while trimming costs, including by focusing on fewer but more profitable ranges. It said this strategy was starting to bear fruit amid a recovery in demand, although its latest figures reflect sales by volume only.

Renault Group sold 1,422,600 vehicles in the first half of this year, up 18.7 per cent on last year, but down 24.2 per cent on the first half of 2019. Vehicle sales across all its brands fell 21.3 per cent last year.

REUTERS

Boeing

The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday issued a directive to operators of all Boeing 737 series airplanes to conduct inspections to address possible failures of cabin altitude pressure switches.

The directive requires operators to conduct repetitive tests of the switches and replace them if needed. It covers 2,502 US-registered airplanes and 9,315 aircraft worldwide. It was prompted after an operator reported last September that both pressure switches failed the on-wing functional test on three different 737 models.

REUTERS