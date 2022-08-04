Company briefs: Maersk; Zomato; BMW

Maersk

Shipping group Maersk said yesterday that it expects weaker global container demand growth this year, after moving fewer containers by sea in the second quarter due to worsening consumer confidence and bottlenecks at ports.

"Volumes in ocean (shipping) were softer as congestion continued and the war in Ukraine weighed on consumer confidence, particularly in Europe," chief executive Soren Skou said in a statement.

Maersk said the number of containers it loaded onto ships fell by 7.4 per cent in the second quarter compared with a year earlier.

REUTERS

Zomato

An undisclosed shareholder of India's food delivery service Zomato is seeking to raise as much as US$420 million (S$580 million) through a block sale, according to terms of the deal seen by Bloomberg News.

The holder is offering 612 million shares at between 48 rupees and 54 rupees each, the terms show. That represents a discount of between 2.8 per cent and 13.6 per cent to the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

Zomato raised US$1.3 billion with its offering about a year ago, opening room for a slew of Indian start-ups that tapped investors through first-time share sales in the South Asian country.

BLOOMBERG

BMW

BMW saw a drop in its automotive margin on earnings before interest and taxes to 8.2 per cent from 15.8 per cent last year, as the consolidation of its Chinese joint venture BMW Brilliance dampened earnings, it said yesterday.

Group earnings before taxes were down 34.3 per cent because of a one-time gain of €1 billion (S$1.4 billion) in the second quarter of last year from a partial reversal of European Union trust fines, and €1.1 billion in headwinds from the consolidation, it said.

REUTERS