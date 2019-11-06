Company Briefs: M1; YouTrip; Spaze Ventures

M1

Keppel-owned M1 has become the third telco in a government scheme providing digital solutions to small businesses, as it joined the Start Digital initiative yesterday.

Under the scheme, aimed at newly set up small and medium-sized enterprises, participating banks and telcos offer business solutions in accounting, human resources and payroll, digital marketing, digital transactions and cyber security.

M1 chief corporate sales and solutions officer Willis Sim said in a statement that the participation in Start Digital is part of a push into the SME market, and that M1 is increasing its focus on the enterprise business.

Start Digital, which is part of the national SMEs Go Digital programme, is led by public agencies Enterprise Singapore and the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

YouTrip

Singapore-based YouTrip has expanded to Thailand through a partnership with Thai bank Kasikornbank. This is the first overseas market for the mobile wallet operator outside of Singapore, it said yesterday.

Through the tie-up, YouTrip is now available to the bank's 11.6 million online customers who can register via the bank's K PLUS app.

YouTrip also aims to sign up over 400,000 users within the first year of launch in Thailand, it said in a statement.

The integration with K PLUS will also ensure a secured experience with a digital sign-up and top-up process for users, YouTrip Thailand founding partner Juthasree Kuvinichkul said.

In Singapore, the YouTrip mobile app has garnered more than 400,000 downloads and over 10 million transactions to date.

Spaze Ventures

Seed capital firm Spaze Ventures has launched EduSpaze, which it said is Singapore's first educational technology (edtech) accelerator supported by Enterprise Singapore.

The Singapore-headquartered accelerator will provide up to $500,000 to help early-stage edtech start-ups go to market.

EduSpaze will have an "educator in residence" and will measure the effectiveness of new edtech products with regard to improved learning outcomes and other positive impact metrics.

The closing date for programme applications is Dec 20. Up to 10 companies will be selected, with the programme commencing in February next year.