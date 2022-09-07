Company briefs: Lufthansa

Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa said it is preparing an improved offer to pilots threatening to strike from midnight, in a last-ditch effort to hammer out an accord and avert crippling disruptions at its main airports.

The VC pilots' union said its members would go on strike starting after midnight and ending just before midnight on Sept 8. Fresh strikes would add to the about 8,000 flights Lufthansa has already cancelled this summer travel season.

Lufthansa said it would hold talks with the union on Tuesday, warning of the "massive" impact if a walkout takes place.

BLOOMBERG

Binance

Binance, the largest crypto exchange by volume, will start converting any existing user balances and new deposits of USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar and True USD into the company's own stablecoin, according to a statement published on Monday.

The conversion is scheduled to begin on Sept 29. USDC, issued by Circle Internet Financial, is the second-ranked stablecoin after Tether's USDT, with a market value of nearly US$52 billion (S$72.9 billion), according to data from CoinGecko.

BUSD, Binance's stablecoin, is a distant third at around US$19.3 billion.

BLOOMBERG

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond shares declined after chief financial officer Gustavo Arnal fell to his death Friday from a Manhattan skyscraper. The New York City Medical Examiner's Office ruled the death a suicide, according to the New York Times.

Mr Arnal, 52, was among the Bed Bath & Beyond executives who gave details last week on the firm's turnaround plan, which included cutting 20 per cent of jobs and closing about 150 lower-producing stores. The plan also envisioned new financing and the sale of as many as 12 million shares to enhance liquidity as it fights to survive.

BLOOMBERG