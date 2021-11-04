Company briefs: Lufthansa

Lufthansa

Germany's Lufthansa posted a return to operating profit in the third quarter yesterday for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, boosted by the easing of Covid-19 travel restrictions and strong demand in the summer season.

The group reported adjusted earnings before interest and tax of €17 million (S$26.6 million) in the quarter, compared with a loss of about €1.3 billion a year ago.

Third-quarter revenue almost doubled to €5.2 billion, compared with an average analyst forecast for €5.5 billion.

REUTERS

Walt Disney

Walt Disney is estimating a roughly US$75 million (S$101 million) North American opening weekend box office for its new Marvel Studios film Eternals, which debuts on Friday. The film stars Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

That would make it the third or fourth biggest opening this year, behind Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Disney's own Black Widow and possibly Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Box-office receipts have been smaller during the pandemic, even as October did the best of any month since February last year.

BLOOMBERG

Maersk

Shipping group AP Moller-Maersk on Tuesday said record-high freight rates boosted quarterly earnings despite lower container volumes due to congestion at ports.

The pandemic has led to a shortage of container ships and logjams at ports in a time of high consumer spending, pushing the cost of transporting freight to record levels. Maersk said its main Ocean business is now expected to grow by an amount below that of global container demand, which is seen at 7 per cent to 9 per cent this year versus previous guidance of 6 per cent to 8 per cent.

REUTERS