Company Briefs: London Metal

London Metal Exchange

Billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Investment Management is seeking US$456 million (S$627 million) in damages from the London Metal Exchange (LME) over its move in March to cancel nickel trades after a massive short squeeze.

The suit was filed by two Elliott vehicles against the LME and its clearing house in the English High Court on June 1, according to a statement from Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, the parent company of the defendants. "The LME management is of the view that the claim is without merit and the LME will contest it vigorously," it said in the statement.

BLOOMBERG

Banpu Corp

Thailand's largest coal miner, Banpu Corp, plans to use the windfall profits that it is making from the fossil fuel towards becoming a cleaner energy company.

Banpu is aiming to reduce the proportion of revenue it generates from coal from around two-thirds now to 50 per cent by 2025, according to chief executive Somruedee Chaimongkol.

It will replace those earnings with revenue from a mixture of natural gas production and power generation, as well as green technologies including solar and carbon capture, she said.

BLOOMBERG

Perimeter 81

Perimeter 81's backers now value the Israeli cyber-security firm at US$1 billion (S$1.37 billion), giving it unicorn status after it raised US$100 million to fund product development.

The round, led by B Capital, marked a jump in valuation from its last raise in August 2020, when the company was valued at US$200 million. ION Crossover Ventures and existing investor Insight Partners also participated in the round.

Perimeter 81 offers secure network solutions for the hybrid workforce on its cloud-based platform, including Zero Trust Network Access.

REUTERS